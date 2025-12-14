US Vice President JD Vance has sent 'prayers' for the victims following a mass shooting at Brown University in Rhode Island on Saturday, December 13. JD Vance took to X, formerly Twitter, to express himself after the Brown University shooting. "Terrible news out of Rhode Island this evening. We're all monitoring the situation and the FBI stands ready to do anything to help. We're all thinking of and praying for the victims tonight," Vance wrote. The campus in Providence was placed on lockdown as police responded to the scene and emergency vehicles flooded the area. At least two people were killed, and eight others were critically injured in a shooting at Brown University’s engineering building on Saturday, Providence's mayor said, as police continued searching for a suspect on the Ivy League campus during final exams. Brown University Shooting: 2 Dead, 8 Injured in Shooting During Final Exams at Engineering Building in US; Suspect Still at Large (Watch Videos).

US Vice President JD Vance Offers Prayers After Brown University Shooting

Terrible news out of Rhode Island this evening. We're all monitoring the situation and the FBI stands ready to do anything to help. We're all thinking of and praying for the victims tonight. — JD Vance (@JDVance) December 13, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Official X Account of JD Vance). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)