On Monday, April 1, the Rouse Avenue Court sent Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to judicial custody till April 15. This comes after the latter was produced in the court as his Enforcement Directorate custody comes to an end today. Delhi Excise Policy Case: Arvind Kejriwal To Be Produced Before Rouse Avenue Court As ED Custody Ends Today.

Court Sends Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to Judicial Custody Till April 15

Excise policy case | Delhi's Rouse Avenue court sends Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to judicial custody till April 15 pic.twitter.com/EQhviDECmF — ANI (@ANI) April 1, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)