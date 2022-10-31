As the annual filing due date for financial dates is expiring today, #Extend_Due_Date_Immediately is trending on Twitter for the wrong reason. Reportedly, many professionals took to Twitter to share their discomfort with MCA. Many of them complained that the portal is throwing errors. Amid this, the professionals are demanding an extension of due dates for filing ROC.

A Request:

Request for due date extension for filing forms only because of FAILURE OF SITE OF MCA. There are evidences which proves the issues faced by corporates and professionals. Need immediate action.#Extend_Due_Date_Immediately#waiver_extrafees@nsitharaman @MCA21India @narendramodi — Shobhit Kushwaha (@CSShobhitkumar) October 31, 2022

MCA Portal Not Working:

#Extend_Due_Date_Immediately:

@MCA21India website has lots of issues since launch of V3 portal March, 2022, but there is no solution to that.. so you are going very very behind in IT sector.. 29th October was due date for AOC -4 MCA portal was not working from 2 pm onwards #Extend_Due_Date_Immediately — parth (@pa_parth) October 31, 2022

Portal Showing Glitches:

Not able to pay LLP form 8 today also.. @MCA21India , will u pls #Extend_Due_Date_Immediately pic.twitter.com/pms8SRmqXY — CA Sachin Gupta (@sachindian1) October 31, 2022

