At least eight people lost their lives and several others were injured after a stepwell collapsed at the Indore temple today during the Ram Navami 2023 celebration. Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted that he is extremely pained by the mishap in the Indore temple. "Extremely pained by the mishap in Indore. Spoke to CM @ChouhanShivraj Ji and took an update on the situation. The State Government is spearheading rescue and relief work at a quick pace. My prayers with all those affected and their families," PM wrote on Twitter. Indore Temple Stepwell Collapse: Eight Killed As Roof of Well Collapses During Ram Navami Celebrations in Madhya Pradesh (Watch Video).

PM Narendra Modi Says ‘Extremely Pained':

Extremely pained by the mishap in Indore. Spoke to CM @ChouhanShivraj Ji and took an update on the situation. The State Government is spearheading rescue and relief work at a quick pace. My prayers with all those affected and their families. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 30, 2023

