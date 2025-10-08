On Wednesday, October 8, Uttar Pradesh's Saini police exposed a fake gang rape case in Kaushambi, where a gang allegedly conspired to frame innocent people in serious and sensitive cases like gang rape. It is reported that in Kaushambi, a Dalit woman, Heeramani Saroj, approached the police and filed a gangrape case against Zubair, Pappu, and four others. During the investigation, cops found that Zubair had an old enmity with district panchayat member Sher Mohammad. In view of this enmity, Sher Mohammad lured the woman with promises of INR lakh rupees and one "biswa" of land. He made Saroj file a false complaint against his rival, Zubair and his associates. The fake gang-rape case conspiracy was uncovered by the police during the investigation. Following this, they arrested Sher Mohammad, Heeramani Saroj, who filed the fake gang-rape case and Mohammad Hasan, and Arjun in connection with the incident. Kaushambi: Family Carries Woman’s Body on Bike for Last Rites After No Ambulance Provided Following Postmortem: Disturbing Video Surfaces.

Woman Files False Gangrape Case Against 6, Arrested by Police for Fake Complaint

यूपी– जिला कौशांबी में दलित महिला हीरामनी सरोज ने जुबैर, पप्पू सहित 4 लोगों पर गैंगरेप का मुकदमा दर्ज कराया। पुलिस जांच में पता चला– जुबैर की जिला पंचायत सदस्य शेर मोहम्मद से पुरानी रंजिश थी। इसी रंजिश में शेर मोहम्मद ने महिला को 5 लाख रुपए और एक बिस्वा जमीन का लालच देकर जुबैर व… pic.twitter.com/evSX6NWcha — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) October 8, 2025

Kaushambi Police Issues Statement on False Rape Case Incident

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Official X Account of Kaushambi Police). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

Men's Helpline Numbers:

Milaap: 9990588768; All India Men Helpline: 9911666498; Men Welfare Trust: 8882498498.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)