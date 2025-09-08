A disturbing video has surfaced from Uttar Pradesh’s Kaushambi, showing a family carrying the body of a woman on a bike for nearly 30 km to perform her last rites after no ambulance was provided following the postmortem. The deceased, identified as Buddhrani, reportedly died by suicide in the Kada Dham police station area, sparking outrage in the locality. Her parents have alleged that she was murdered by her in-laws, including her brother-in-law and sister-in-law. The viral video shows the body being transported on a motorcycle. Kaushambi: School Headmaster Thrashed, Arrested for Sexually Abusing Girls After Showing Them Obscene Videos on Tablet.

Family Forced to Carry Body on Bike After Postmortem in Kaushambi

In Kaushambi, UP, a woman committed suicide by hanging herself. After the postmortem, when an ambulance or other vehicle was not available, the family members carried the body on a bike for nearly 30 kms and performed the last rites. pic.twitter.com/JgmJBjAh2V — Krishna Chaudhary (@KrishnaTOI) September 8, 2025

Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Helpline Numbers:

Tele Manas (Ministry of Health) – 14416 or 1800 891 4416; NIMHANS – + 91 80 26995000 /5100 /5200 /5300 /5400; Peak Mind – 080-456 87786; Vandrevala Foundation – 9999 666 555; Arpita Suicide Prevention Helpline – 080-23655557; iCALL – 022-25521111 and 9152987821; COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ) – 0832-2252525.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)