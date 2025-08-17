Recently, the Delhi High Court ordered the Delhi police to extend protection to a couple who claimed that they were facing threats after they eloped and married against the wishes of the woman's family. The high court bench of Justice Sanjeev Narula observed that family disapproval cannot curtail the rights of two consenting adults to choose each other as life partners, which is protected under Article 21 of the Constitution of India. "Family disapproval cannot curtail that autonomy. The Supreme Court has repeatedly affirmed this position and directed the police to safeguard such couples from intimidation or harm," the court stated. According to the details, the married couple had approached the Delhi High Court after the woman's family members allegedly sent life threats through messages, phone calls and video calls. They had also filed a missing person complaint. After this, the police conducted a preliminary enquiry, in which they learned that she had voluntarily left her parents’ house and got married. Highly Qualified but Unemployed Wife Has Right To Be Maintained by Husband Till She Gets Gainful Employment, Says Delhi High Court; Rejects Man’s Plea Challenging Family Court Order.

