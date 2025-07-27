Recently, the Delhi High Court observed that a highly qualified wife, who is unemployed, has a right to be supported and managed by the husband till the time she is able to get gainful employment or develop a source of income. The Delhi High Court bench of Justice Neena Bansal Krishna made the observation while rejecting a husband's plea challenging a family court order which directed him to pay INR 1 lakh ad-interim maintenance monthly to the wife. As per the details of the case, the husband-an Australian citizen said that the wife was a highly qualified and accomplished individual with an extensive academic background and a strong professional trajectory. He further contended that with her educational accomplishments, she was capable of gainful employment, but had voluntarily chosen not to work and that her financial dependency was a matter of personal choice rather than necessity. The Delhi High Court rejected the man's plea and observed that though the wife was highly qualified and had excellent skills in HR and may, with an effort, be able to get a job, it cannot be overlooked that there was nothing to show that she was presently employed. Friendship Doesn’t Grant Right to Have Sex, Says Delhi High Court; Denies Bail to Man Accused of Raping Minor.

Delhi High Court Rejects Husband's Plea Challenging Family Court Order

