Recently, the Supreme Court suspended the sentence imposed on a catholic priest from Kerala, Father Edwin Pigarez (Edwin Figarez), who was convicted for the repeated rape of a minor girl between 2014 and 2015. The Supreme Court bench of Chief Justice of India (CJI) BR Gavai and Justice K Vinod Chandran on Wednesday, September 17, suspended Father Edwin Pigarez's sentence until the top court decides on his appeal challenging his conviction in the rape case. The apex court has ordered that Figarez be released on bail subject to conditions that the concerned trial court may deem fit to impose. Father Figarez, who was the vicar of a church when he was booked for the crime, was convicted in 2016 by an Additional Sessions Court in Ernakulam for committing offences punishable under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO Act). It is also reported that Father Figarez's conviction was upheld by the Kerala High Court last year. However, his sentence was modified from rigorous imprisonment for the remainder of his life to rigorous imprisonment for 20 years without remission. Now, Figarez has challenged high court verdict before the Supreme Court. ‘You Too Committed Offence By Having Sex Outside Marriage’: Supreme Court Warns Married Woman Over Affair, Upholds Lover’s Bail.

