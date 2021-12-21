The SAS Nagar Police station in Punjab have lodged an FIR against former Akali Dal minister Bikram Singh Majithia in connection with an earlier drugs case on the basis of a report submitted by Special Task Force. This development is likely to raise the political temperature in Punjab ahead of the assembly elections 2022.

FIR registered against SAD MLA Bikram Majithia at Punjab SAS Nagar Police Station in a drugs case under Section 25/27A/29 of NDPS Act on the basis of a report submitted by Special Task Force. (file photo) pic.twitter.com/BClQsehiUl — ANI (@ANI) December 21, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)