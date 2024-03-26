A video going viral on social media shows devotees in Tamil Nadu taking part in a ritual of walking on embers. The 4-minute 59-second video clip shared by news agency ANI shows devotees taking part in a ritual of walking on embers at Bannari Amman Temple, near Sathyamangalam in Erode District. The Bannari Amman Temple Kundam is the fire-walking ritual that is held every year on the last Tuesday of Maasi month. The viral video shows devotees including women and children walking on embers amid heavy security of police and firefighters. Human Sacrifice Case in Tamil Nadu: Coimbatore Resident Descents Into the Occult, Kills Man as Part of Rituals After His Wife and Daughters Severe Ties With Him.

Devotees Take Part in Ritual of Walking on Embers

#WATCH | Erode, Tamil Nadu: Devotees take part in a ritual of walking on embers at Bannari Amman Temple, near Sathyamangalam, Erode District. pic.twitter.com/dAgRPnXx7T — ANI (@ANI) March 26, 2024

