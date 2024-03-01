A man was shot by armed assailants at the main gate of Arrah Civil Court in Bihar on Thursday, February 29, creating panic among the people present there. The victim, identified as Gopal Chaudhary, had come to the court for a hearing in a case. The incident occurred around 11 am when Chaudhary was entering the court premises. The attackers, who were waiting for him, opened fire at him and fled the scene. Chaudhary sustained bullet injuries and was rushed to Sadar Hospital for treatment. The entire incident was caught on a nearby installed CCTV camera. The video of the firing at Arrah court has surfaced on social media. Bihar Shocker: Two Killed, Four Injured as Man Opens Fire After Getting Rejected by Girl’s Family in Lakhisarai (Watch Videos).

Firing at Arrah Court

A firing incident was reported in the premises of the #Arrah district court in #Bihar on Thursday. pic.twitter.com/HE6lUFvO4y — Siraj Noorani (@sirajnoorani) March 1, 2024

