Lakhisarai, November 20: Two persons were killed and four of their relatives injured after a 25-year-old man allegedly went on a shooting spree in Bihar's Lakhisarai district on Monday after his advances towards a girl of the family were turned down, officials said. The crime of passion happened in Punjabi Mohalla area of Lakhisarai town, they said. Ashish Chaudhary allegedly opened fire at the family members of the girl when they were returning from a river ghat after paying obeisance to the rising sun, the concluding ritual of Chhath festival, said District Magistrate Amarendra Kumar. Bihar Firing: Family Returning Home After Chhath Puja Celebration Shot at in Lakhisarai Over Love Affair; Two Dead, Four Injured (Watch Videos)

"The assailant was in love with a girl belonging to the family and had been sore ever since his advances were spurned. He fled the spot after the shooting spree. The injured persons were rushed to a local hospital where doctors referred them to Patna for better treatment," the DM told PTI-Bhasha. Superintendent of Police Pankaj Kumar said the deceased were brothers, Chandan Jha and Rajnandan Jha, while the injured included their sister Durga Jha and father Shashi Bhushan Jha. Bihar Shocker: Two Armed Assailants Lynched by Mob While Trying To Flee After Killing Former Army Man in Rohtas

Two Killed, 4 Injured as Man Opens Fire in Lakhisarai

#WATCH | Bihar: Two members of a family were shot dead and four others were injured in Punjabi Mohalla under the Kabaiya police station of Lakhisarai. The incident took place when they were returning from Chhath Ghat after performing pooja. Three injured have been referred from… pic.twitter.com/BF0i8mAAQz — ANI (@ANI) November 20, 2023

#WATCH | Bihar: Lakhisarai SP Pankaj Kumar says "The incident took place in Punjabi Mohalla. 6-7 members of a family were returning from Chhath Ghat when a man, Ashish Chaudhary who used to stay in front of the victim's house opened fire on them. Six people were shot, out of… pic.twitter.com/CcBy18hTco — ANI (@ANI) November 20, 2023

Six members of a family were shot over 'love affair' in #PunjabiMohalla under the #Kabaiya police station of #Lakhisarai (#Bihar). The victims were returning from #ChhathGhat after performing '#arghya'. Two people died while four others were injured https://t.co/SlPhAAASHF pic.twitter.com/5CreV0psKL — Rakesh Kumar (@RiCkY_847) November 20, 2023

Besides, Lovely Devi, married to one of the deceased, and another close relative Preeti Devi, have sustained injuries, said the SP, adding that efforts were on to track down the culprit.