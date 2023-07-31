The Mumbai GRP on Monday said that an FIR has been lodged under sections 302 IPC, Arms Act and Railway Police Act against accused RPF constable Chetan Kumar in connection with the Jaipur-Mumbai Express train firing incident. The FIR has been lodged with Borivali GRP. Earlier in the day, a disturbed Railway Protection Force (RPF) constable allegedly shot dead his immediate in-charge and three other passengers onboard the Jaipur-Mumbai Superfast Express. The incident took place when the train was speeding between Virar (Palghar) and Mira Road (Thane). After the incident, the Western Railway Police Commissioner said that Chetan Kumar was not feeling well and lost his composure during the unfortunate incident. Firing at Jaipur-Mumbai Express: RPF Constable Chetan Kumar Shoots Dead In-Charge ASI Tikam Ram, Three Passengers Inside Train; Caught by GRP While Fleeing the Spot.

FIR Lodged Against RPF Constable

Jaipur-Mumbai Express train firing case | FIR lodged under sections 302 IPC, Arms Act and Railway police Act against accused RPF constable Chetan Kumar in Borivali GRP: Mumbai GRP — ANI (@ANI) July 31, 2023

