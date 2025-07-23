Hundreds of female police recruits in Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh, staged a protest on Wednesday over dire living conditions at their training centre. They alleged a severe lack of basic amenities such as clean water, toilets, electricity, and bathing privacy. One trainee claimed they are being forced to bathe in the open while men pass by, raising serious concerns about safety and dignity. Over 600 women have been crammed into a facility meant for 300, leading to overcrowding and long queues for bathrooms. Shockingly, some bathroom areas reportedly have CCTV cameras, sparking outrage over privacy violations. Despite complaints, officials allegedly respond with indifference or verbal abuse. The protest casts a grim shadow on the government’s “Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao” slogan, exposing the gap between policy and the treatment of women on the ground. Kanpur Shocker: Teen Abducted, Brutally Beaten, Forced to Lick Spit From Slipper and Drink Urine in Uttar Pradesh; Probe Launched After Disturbing Video Goes Viral.

UP Police Recruits Forced to Bathe in Open

"Forced to bathe in open," UP police female recruits stage protest over lack of basic amenities at training centre. Female recruits of UP Police created came out in protest and raised slogans alleging lack of basic amenities including water, electricity at their training centre… pic.twitter.com/WiQpMqwNlW — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) July 23, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)