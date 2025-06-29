In a horrifying case from Kanpur’s Gujaini area, a 17-year-old boy was abducted and tortured by three local youths over INR 6,000. The teen, who runs a cosmetic shop, was lured by an acquaintance, Deepak Pal, under the pretext of needing help. He was taken to a secluded room by Deepak, Shantanu, and DK, where he was tied up, beaten, forced to lick spit from a slipper, and drink urine. The accused filmed the 54-second act and circulated the video online. After it went viral, police contacted the victim and registered an FIR. DCP South Dipendra Nath Chaudhary said two teams are working to arrest the absconding accused. Investigation is ongoing. Barabanki Accident Caught on Camera: Morning Walk Turns Tragic as Woman Flung Into Air After Speeding Scorpio Rams Her from Behind, Driver Flees Scene; Video Surfaces.

Minor Brutally Assaulted in Kanpur (Disturbing Video)

प्रकरण को संज्ञान में लिया गया है, प्राप्त तहरीर के आधार पर सुसंगत धाराओं में अभियोग पंजीकृत कर नियमानुसार विधिक कार्यवाही की जा रही है एवं अभियुक्तों की गिरफ्तारी हेतु टीमें गठित कर रवाना किया गया है। — POLICE COMMISSIONERATE KANPUR NAGAR (@kanpurnagarpol) June 29, 2025

