Recently, the Punjab and Haryana High Court dissolved the marriage of a couple who had been living separately for 17 years. While dissolving their marriage, the high court said that forcing the couple to live together would be a fiction supported by a legal tie and amounts to cruelty. The Punjab and Haryana HC bench of Justice Sudhir Singh and Justice Sukhvinder Kaur said, "The parties, who have been living separately since 2008, if compelled to live together, would become a fiction supported by a legal tie and it would show scant regard for the feelings and emotions of the parties. This, in itself would amount to mental cruelty to both the parties." The court observed while hearing a plea challenging the Family Court's order, which dismissed the husband's petition for divorce. The couple was married in 2007 and filed for divorce in 2014. Husband's Unexplained Relationship With Another Woman Outside Matrimonial Bond Is Cruelty to Wife, Says Punjab and Haryana High Court.

HC Dissolved Marriage of Couple Living Separately for 17 Years

Forcing Couple To Live Together After Being Separated For 17 Yrs Is 'Fiction Supported By Legal Tie', Amounts To Cruelty: Punjab & Haryana HC | ⁦@AimanChishti⁩#Divorcehttps://t.co/mDzLYWDMje — Live Law (@LiveLawIndia) April 30, 2025

