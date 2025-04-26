Recently, the Punjab and Haryana High Court said that a husband's unexplained relationship with a woman outside the matrimonial bond amounts to cruelty to the wife. The high court bench of Justice Sudhir Singh and Justice Sukhvinder Kaur observed while dealing with a case in which the husband had sought divorce over the wife's allegations of illicit relations against him. The Punjab and Haryana High Court noted that the husband had admitted to being acquainted with a woman and that he had travelled with her several times by air and train. The Punjab and Haryana High Court passed a judgment on the husband's own appeal, which sought to set aside the Family Court's 2023 decision not to grant him a divorce. ‘Alleged Suicide Note Doesn’t Show Serious Fight Between Couple’: Punjab and Haryana High Court Grants Pre-Arrest Bail to Wife Accused of Abetting Husband’s Suicide.

Punjab and Haryana HC Dismisses Man's Appeal for Divorce

