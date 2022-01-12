Former Punjab chief minister and the founder of 'Punjab Lok Congress' Captain Amarinder Singh tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday. Captain Amarinder Singh has mild symptoms and has isolated himself. He has urged all those who came in contact with him to get themselves tested.

