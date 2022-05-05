Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said that from October 1, the Delhi government will provide electricity subsidy to only those who ask for it. "We will give options to people whether or not they need electricity subsidy," he said.

Check tweet:

