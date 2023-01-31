Asaram Bapu, a controversial self-styled godman, was on Tuesday sentenced to life imprisonment by the Gandhinagar Sessions court for raping a minor in 2013. On Monday, a court in Gandhinagar convicted Asaram Bapu, more than nine years after a former disciple of the godman lodged the case. Asaram Bapu Convicted in Rape Case; Gandhinagar Court Finds 'Godman' Guilty of Raping Woman Disciple.

Asaram Bapu Gets Life Imprisonment:

Gandhinagar Sessions Court sentenced self-styled godman Asaram to life imprisonment in connection with a decade-old sexual assault case. pic.twitter.com/UgIdHOsuiq — ANI (@ANI) January 31, 2023

