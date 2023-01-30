The Gandhinagar court on Monday convicted "godman" Asaram Bapu in woman disciple rape case. According to reports, the Gandhinagar Sessions Court has declared Asaram Bapu guilty in the rape case of a woman disciple of Surat. Asaram Bapu was convicted in the 2013 disciple rape case. According to a report in Live Law, the court will pronounce its order on the sentence tomorrow, January 31.

Asaram Bapu Convcited in Woman Disciple Rape Case

Gujarat: Gandhinagar court convicts godman Asaram Bapu in woman disciple rape case — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 30, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)