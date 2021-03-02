Maharashtra: People gather outside Shreemant Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati Mandir in Pune, to pray on Ganesh Angarki Chaturthi. Darshan is being allowed only from outside as the temple has been kept closed today due to a rise in COVID-19 cases in the city.

