3 boys drowned at Mumbai’s Versova beach during Ganpati visarjan on Sunday. Two others were safely rescued by locals and sent to Cooper Hospital while the rescue operation for remaining three is still on by fire brigade, said BMC in a Tweet.

In an unfortunate turn of events, 05 boys who ventured into the sea for Ganesh idol immersion, reportedly drowned at Versova Jetty . 02 boys were rescued by locals & sent to Cooper Hospital while the rescue operation for remaining three is still on by fire brigade #MyBMCUpdates pic.twitter.com/fzAl1mYfb3 — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) September 19, 2021

