In a tragix incident, a bus fell from Bhatia Modh flyover in Ghaziabad on Wednesday. Many people are feared injured in the incident. rescue operation is currently underway. According to reports, the private bus lost control and fell from the flyover.

Tweet From ANI UP:

Ghaziabad | Many people feared injured after a bus falls from Bhatia Modh flyover; Police present at the spot, rescue operation underway pic.twitter.com/YKB6FRVsSD — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) October 13, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)