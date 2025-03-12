A young couple, Piyush (23) and Nisha (18), was found hanging in their rented apartment in Kavi Nagar, Ghaziabad, on Tuesday. The two, who were cousins from Farrukhabad, had married without family consent and feared rejection. Police recovered a three-page suicide note stating that they had married of their own free will and had been living in Mahindra Enclave since February 18. The couple had been missing from home since February 16. Authorities responded to a distress call around 4 PM, broke into the apartment, and found them hanging. They were declared dead on arrival at the hospital. Assistant Commissioner of Police Swatantra Kumar Singh confirmed that the bodies were sent for post-mortem, and the suicide note is under investigation. The families have been informed, and police are verifying if a missing person report was filed. Tamil Nadu: Suspected Rabies Patient Dies by Suicide in Isolation Ward Hours After Admission at Coimbatore Medical College and Hospital; Probe Underway.

Cousins Who Married Against Family’s Wishes Die by Suicide

Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Helpline Numbers:

Tele Manas (Ministry of Health) – 14416 or 1800 891 4416; NIMHANS – + 91 80 26995000 /5100 /5200 /5300 /5400; Peak Mind – 080-456 87786; Vandrevala Foundation – 9999 666 555; Arpita Suicide Prevention Helpline – 080-23655557; iCALL – 022-25521111 and 9152987821; COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ) – 0832-2252525.

