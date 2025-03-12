Coimbatore, March 12: In a shocking incident, a man died by suicide at Coimbatore Medical College and Hospital (CMCH) in Tamil Nadu on Tuesday, March 11, hours after being admitted. The deceased, identified as Ramachandar from Odisha, was brought in with suspected rabies symptoms and placed in an isolation ward. Despite sedation, he exhibited aggressive behavior, prompting hospital staff to seek assistance from fire and rescue personnel.

As per a Times of India report, hospital authorities stated that Ramachandar showed severe rabies-like symptoms but had no known history of a dog bite. His erratic behavior raised concerns, and doctors struggled to control his condition. Authorities suspect he may have had an underlying psychiatric condition, but the cause of his aggression remains unclear. Within two to three hours of hospitalisation, he took his own life before further medical intervention could be carried out. Coimbatore: Gas Leak After LPG Tanker Overturns on Avinashi Flyover in Tamil Nadu, 5 Schools Closed (Watch Video).

CMCH Dean A Nirmala mentioned that such extreme rabies cases are rare, and doctors are yet to determine the exact cause of his violent actions. The hospital kept his body in an isolated mortuary to prevent any potential health risks. His relatives were informed, and an autopsy was scheduled for Wednesday to confirm the cause of death. His rapid decline left doctors unable to gather vital information about his condition. Tamil Nadu Road Accident: 3 Friends From Coimbatore Die After Their Speeding Two-Wheeler Crashes Into Palm Tree (Watch Video).

The hospital also noted that cases of extreme rabies symptoms have been rare in recent years, raising further concerns about his rapid deterioration. Authorities are investigating whether the deceased had any underlying mental health conditions or if rabies was indeed responsible for his behavior. With limited medical history available, doctors are awaiting autopsy results for further clarity.

Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Helpline Numbers:

Tele Manas (Ministry of Health) – 14416 or 1800 891 4416; NIMHANS – + 91 80 26995000 /5100 /5200 /5300 /5400; Peak Mind – 080-456 87786; Vandrevala Foundation – 9999 666 555; Arpita Suicide Prevention Helpline – 080-23655557; iCALL – 022-25521111 and 9152987821; COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ) – 0832-2252525.

