A major fire broke out at a factory in the Lal Kuan industrial area in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad on Thursday evening. A video surfaced online showed a raging fire. The exact cause of the fire is yet unknown. News agency ANI reported that 6 fire tenders were at the spot and firefighting operations are underway. Ghaziabad Shocker: 17-Year-Old Girl Allegedly Shot at by Teen Brother Under Mysterious Circumstances in Uttar Pradesh.

Ghaziabad Fire:

#WATCH | Ghaziabad, UP: A fire broke out at a factory in the Lal Kuan industrial area. 6 fire tenders at the spot, firefighting operation underway pic.twitter.com/el8uLaeyw0 — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) April 4, 2024

