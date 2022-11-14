In a horrific incident, two men killed a dog by hanging him with a metal chain. The heart-wrenching incident is of Tronica City in the Elaichipur area near Loni in Ghaziabad. The video of the incident has gone viral on social media. In the video, the men at a construction site can be seen hanging the dog from a wall by tying its neck with a metal chain. Later in the video, one of them pulls the chain, causing the dog to wail in pain while others encourage him. The dog finally succumbs to the torture. Police have taken cognizance of the viral video and the two youths who are seen in the video have been summoned regarding the matter. Reports said that the incident is six moths old. The dog bit many people including children and elders and had got some disease, reports said. That's why people in the area made a plan to kill the dog. Police have registered a case against the owner of the dog. UP Shocker: Man Rapes Woman After Consuming Energy Booster Pills in Unnao; Victim Dies Due to Excessive Bleeding

Watch Shocking Video:

Police Launch Probe:

थाना ट्रोनिका सिटी क्षेत्र की एक कुत्ते के साथ क्रूरता करने की सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल वीडियो का संज्ञान लिया गया है। पशु मालिक ने बताया कि कुत्ता बीमार था। घटना/वायरल वीडियो के संबंध में पशु मालिक के विरुद्ध अभियोग पंजीकृत कर लिया गया है। कठोर कार्यवाही की जायेगी। ~ एसपी ग्रामीण। pic.twitter.com/ZsK3uK0flc — GHAZIABAD POLICE (@ghaziabadpolice) November 14, 2022

