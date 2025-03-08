After watching Vicky Kaushal’s historical film Chhaava, villagers in Madhya Pradesh’s Burhanpur began digging fields near the historic Asirgarh Fort, believing Mughal-era gold coins were buried there. Viral videos showed people excavating through the night using mobile torches and metal detectors. The digging started around 7 PM and continued until 3 AM, fueled by rumours that treasure lay beneath the fort, once a key Mughal stronghold. However, no official evidence supports these claims. Local police intervened after videos circulated on social media, warning against illegal excavation. Authorities have urged people not to fall for baseless rumors. Asirgarh Fort, historically significant, has long been linked to treasure legends, but experts caution against such speculative searches without proper authorisation. ‘Chhaava’ Makes Waves Across India: Maharashtra Leaders Watch Vicky Kaushal’s Period Drama During Special Screening, Laud Movie.

Gold Rush After Chhaava in Burhanpur

After watching bollywood film #Chhava, villagers near Asirgarh Fort in Burhanpur, (MP) launched a gold hunt after the dawn. With flashlights & metal detectors, they’ve been digging fields, chasing rumors of Mughal-era treasure ! The gold diggers ran away when Police arrived. pic.twitter.com/LXBsugE1cG — काश/if Kakvi (@KashifKakvi) March 7, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)