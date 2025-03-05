Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 5 (ANI): Actor Vicky Kaushal's starrer period drama 'Chhaava' is making waves across India, and the film received much love and appreciation from BJP leaders in Mumbai.

Maharashtra Minister Aditi Sunil Tatkare has organised a special screening for MLAs and MLCs. "...Chhaava movie was released a few days ago and we felt that all our MLAs and council members should definitely watch this movie. So we organized a special screening of this during the session and the star cast and their production, distributors also supported it a lot," Maharashtra Minister Aditi Sunil Tatkare told ANI.

Also Read | 'Namastey London' To Re-Release in Theatres: Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif-Starrer Blockbuster Film To Hit Big Screen on Holi on March 14.

Directed by Laxman Utekar, 'Chhaava' stars Vicky Kaushal as Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj and Akshaye Khanna as Emperor Aurangzeb. It also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Divya Dutta.

Expressing her gratitude to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, she added, "I am thankful to our state's CM Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy CMs Ajit Pawar, Eknath Shinde, and all our colleagues from the cabinet and MLAs who have come here today. So, I am very happy that the struggle of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj and his sacrifice for Swarajya has been shown in this film..."

Also Read | 'Disney Wants Their Planet X': Vin Diesel Hints at Groot Spinoff Movie, Teases Makers' Ambitious Plans for Marvel Character.

Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar also praised the film, saying, "Unprecedented, very good and more such films should be made so that our history can be known to the new generation. An effort has been made to present this history in front of everyone through a very good medium. My best wishes to all the artists and the production team of the film."

Earlier, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis shared his admiration for the movie, "A very beautiful movie has been made. Our colleague minister, Aditi Tatkare, has organized this screening today for all MLAs and MLCs...," he told the media.

He added, "Those who wrote history did a lot of injustice to Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, but through this movie, his valour, bravery, cleverness, intelligence, knowledge, all these aspects of his life are coming in front of the public. And the way Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj continuously protected Swarajya after Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, his sacrifice is coming in front of the people through this. I would like to congratulate the producers of this film and the entire team."

Vicky's 'Chhaava' also garnered a shout out from Prime Minister Narendra Modi in February. Speaking at the 98th Akhil Bharatiya Marathi Sahitya Sammelan in New Delhi, PM Modi lauded Maharashtra's significant contribution to both Marathi and Hindi cinema.

He particularly mentioned how 'Chhaava', based on the life of the Maratha ruler, has gained nationwide appreciation.PM Modi said, "Ye Maharashtra aur Mumbai hi hai jisne Marathi filmon ke saath-saath, Hindi cinema ko ye unchai di hai. Aur in dino toh, Chhaava ki dhoom machi hui hai." (Maharashtra and Mumbai have elevated Hindi cinema along with Marathi films, and Chhaava is making waves these days.)

He also credited Shivaji Sawant's historical Marathi novel Chhava for introducing the valour of Sambhaji Maharaj to a wider audience.

Touched by the Prime Minister's recognition, Vicky Kaushal took to Instagram to express his gratitude, resharing PM Modi's post with the caption, "Honoured beyond words! Grateful to Hon. PM Narendra Modi Ji. #Chhaava."

His co-star, Rashmika Mandanna, who plays Yesubai in the film, also expressed her thanks on social media, writing, "Thank you @narendramodi sir. It's truly an honour." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)