In what can be seen as good news for animal lovers, two Red Pandas - Teesta and Nira - gave birth to two cubs each on April 15, 2023, at the Singalila National Park in Darjeeling, West Bengal. As per news agency ANI, the mothers and cubs are being carefully monitored from a distance without causing any disturbance to them. Besides the red pandas, a snow leopard named Zima also gave birth to a cub on July 28. At the age of 13 years and three months, Zima is the oldest snow leopard to give birth in the last three decades of the snow leopard conservation breeding programme at Darjeeling Zoo. A video of the red pandas and the snow leopard with its cubs have also gone viral on social media.

Snow Leopard Zima Gives Birth to a Cub

#WATCH | West Bengal | Two Red Pandas - Teesta and Nira - gave birth to two cubs each on 15th April 2023 at Singalila National Park in Darjeeling. The mothers and cubs are being carefully monitored from a distance without causing any disturbance to them. A snow leopard, Zima gave… pic.twitter.com/r7NynRZWDB — ANI (@ANI) August 11, 2023

