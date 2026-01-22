In a significant gesture of unity within the West Bengal sporting community, Bengal senior team coach and former Indian international Laxmi Ratan Shukla has stepped forward to support local club cricketer Akash Biswas. Biswas, a talented leg-spinner for Kalighat Sporting Club, is currently battling chronic kidney disease and requires an urgent transplant. Shukla, alongside several prominent figures in Bengal cricket, has provided financial assistance and made a public appeal to the West Bengal government to ensure the young athlete receives life-saving surgery. Mohammed Shami Concludes SIR Hearing in West Bengal, Says Exercise ‘Not Something That Will Harm You’ (Watch Video).

Laxmi Ratan Shukla Comes Forward For Help

Young cricketer Akash Biswas is suffering from kidney ailment and is scheduled to undergo kidney transplant on February 12, 2026. Bengal coach @Lshukla6 has come forward with some financial help. But as the process involves a huge cost, Laxmi, through CSJC, has requested all… pic.twitter.com/piOWBwazWS — Subhayan Chakraborty (@CricSubhayan) January 21, 2026

