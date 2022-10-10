On Monday, Delhi Chief Minster Arvind Kejriwal took to social media to announce a good news for the citizens of the national capital. In his post, Kejriwal said that the state government has taken a big decision to provide relief to the people of Delhi from the outstanding water bills. "Late fee (late payment surcharge) on outstanding water bills will be 100% waived till December 31, 2022," the AAP leader said. He also said that people can pay their outstanding water bills without worrying about the late fee payment.

No Late Fees on Outstanding Water Bills

दिल्ली की जनता को पानी के बकाया बिलों से राहत दिलाने के लिए सरकार ने बड़ा निर्णय लिया है. पानी के बकाया बिलों पर लगने वाली लेट फ़ीस( लेट पेमेंट सरचार्ज) 31 दिसंबर 2022 तक के लिए 100% माफ रहेगी. यानि आप बिना लेट फ़ीस की चिंता किए अपने पुराने बकाया बिल भर सकते हैं. — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) October 10, 2022

