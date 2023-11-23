Supreme Court on Thursday, November 23 reaffirmed that the governor has to return the bill to the state legislature for its reconsideration if he decides to withhold it. Supreme Court held that the Governor is an unelected Head of the State and cannot use his constitutional powers to thwart the normal course of lawmaking by the State. The State of Tamil Nadu had filed a writ petition in the Supreme Court against the Governor’s failure to act on some bills passed by the state legislature. The Supreme Court wondered whether the Governor had to send back the bills to the house after denying assent or whether the Governor could simply reject the bills without any explanation. The Supreme Court gave its verdict on a similar case filed by the State of Punjab against the Governor of Punjab on November 10. In this verdict, the Apex Court clarified this issue. Fathima Beevi Dies: First Woman Judge of Supreme Court and Former Tamil Nadu Governor Passes Away at 96.

Governor’s Right to Withhold Assent:

