Priyanka Chaturvedi has called for the dismissal of Justice Ram Manohar Narayan Mishra of the Allahabad High Court following his controversial verdict, which stated that acts like grabbing breasts or snapping a pyjama string do not constitute an attempt to rape. In a post on X, Chaturvedi expressed her concerns and urged the Supreme Court to review the decision. She highlighted that such rulings undermine years of effort by women, activists, and the government to ensure women's safety and justice. Chaturvedi has written to the Law Minister, Chief Justice of the Supreme Court, and the collegium, seeking immediate action. Grabbing Breasts, Snapping Pyjama String Not Rape but Serious Sex Assault, Says Allahabad High Court.

Priyanka Chaturvedi Seeks Justice Ram Manohar Narayan Mishra’s Dismissal

I have written to Hon. law Minister and Hon Chief Justice, Supreme Court and the collegium to immediately dismiss Justice Mishra of Allahabad HC for his concerning verdict where he mentions that Grabbing Breasts or Snapping Pyjama String is Not Attempt To Rape and goes on to say… pic.twitter.com/qhB37ADJMg — Priyanka Chaturvedi🇮🇳 (@priyankac19) March 21, 2025

