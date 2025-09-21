In a bizarre incident in Greater Noida’s Delta-2 area, a man ordered mushroom rice from California Burrito via Zomato but received chicken rice instead. Claiming to be a vegetarian, the man said the mix-up hurt his religious sentiments. He recorded a video of the delivery, which has now gone viral on social media. Following the incident, he filed a complaint against both Zomato and the restaurant, demanding strict action. Man Orders Veg Biryani, Gets Chicken Biryani With Veg Sticker; Zomato Responds After Video Goes Viral.

Greater Noida Man Gets Chicken Instead of Mushroom Rice

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (X Account of Sachin Gupta), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

