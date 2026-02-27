Temple, the wearable technology startup founded by Zomato’s Deepinder Goyal, has secured USD 54 million in its first funding round at a post-money valuation of around USD 190 million. More than 30 Temple employees invested their own money at full par valuation with no discounts, showcasing extraordinary belief in the venture. Investors include founder friends and early Zomato backers eager to support the project. Temple is building the ultimate wearable for elite performance athletes, aiming to revolutionise athletic training and monitoring. Goyal described the employee participation as a “goosebumps” moment, highlighting the strong team alignment driving this innovative Indian hardware startup forward. Deepinder Goyal Hiring Engineers for Neuroscience Startup Temple With Strict Fitness Criteria for Applicants; Check Name of Roles.

Deepinder Goyal's Temple Secures USD 54 Million in Funding