Temple, Deepinder Goyal’s Wearable Startup Secures USD 54 Million in 1st Funding Found, Valuation of Company Hits USD 190 Million
Temple, a wearable technology startup founded by Deepinder Goyal of Zomato, has raised USD 54 million at a USD 190 million valuation. Over 30 employees invested at full price, signalling strong internal confidence. Backed by founder friends and early investors, the company aims to build wearables for performance monitoring.
Socially Kalpesh Sharma| Feb 27, 2026 07:04 PM IST
