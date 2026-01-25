A group of security guards at IITL Nimbus Express Parkview 2 in Greater Noida allegedly assaulted delivery riders working for Zepto and Blinkit following a heated argument on the premises. The clash reportedly began over entry and movement issues inside the residential complex. Videos of the incident surfaced online, triggering outrage. Police have been informed and are examining CCTV footage while statements from those involved are being recorded. Greater Noida Horror: Woman Beaten Brutally by Security Guards in Amrapali Golf Homes Society After Dispute Over Allowing Vehicle Entry Through Exit Gate, Cops Arrest Accused After Video Goes Viral.

Security Guards Assault Zepto, Blinkit Riders at IITL Nimbus Express Parkview 2

Greater Noida: Security guards at IITL Nimbus Express Parkview 2 assaulted Zepto and Blinkit riders following an argument. These riders deliver for us in extreme heat, cold, and rain. This is how they’re treated? pic.twitter.com/joW2ZvV0fy — Greater Noida West (@GreaterNoidaW) January 24, 2026

