Gujarat: PM Narendra Modi Offers Prayers at Valinath Dham Temple in Mehsana (Watch Video)

A video shared by news agency ANI shows the Indian Prime Minister offering prayers at Valinath Dham temple in Visnagar taluk of Gujarat's Mehsana. Earlier in the day, PM Narendra Modi held a roadshow in Mehsana.

Socially Team Latestly| Feb 22, 2024 01:37 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Thursday, February 22, offered prayers at Valinath Dham temple in Gujarat. A video shared by news agency ANI shows the Indian Prime Minister offering prayers at Valinath Dham temple in Visnagar taluk of Gujarat's Mehsana. Earlier in the day, PM Narendra Modi held a roadshow in Mehsana. PM Narendra Modi To Visit Gujarat on February 22, To Gift Development Projects Worth Rs 44,000 Crore.

PM Modi Offers Prayers in Gujarat

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)

nts/vishwakarma-jayanti-2024-wishes-and-messages-netizens-share-photos-wallpapers-and-tweets-to-celebrate-the-auspicious-day-5775414.html"> Vishwakarma Jayanti 2024 Wishes and Messages: Netizens Share Photos, Wallpapers, and Tweets To Celebrate the Auspicious Day Vishwakarma Jayanti 2024 Wishes and Messages: Netizens Share Photos, Wallpapers, and Tweets To Celebrate the Auspicious Day
  • Videos
    Vishwakarma Jayanti 2024: Know Date, Significance And Celebrations Of The Day Dedicated To The Hindu God Of Architecture And Engineering Vishwakarma Jayanti 2024: Know Date, Significance And Celebrations Of The Day Dedicated To The Hindu God Of Architecture And Engineering
    • Close
    Search

    Gujarat: PM Narendra Modi Offers Prayers at Valinath Dham Temple in Mehsana (Watch Video)

    A video shared by news agency ANI shows the Indian Prime Minister offering prayers at Valinath Dham temple in Visnagar taluk of Gujarat's Mehsana. Earlier in the day, PM Narendra Modi held a roadshow in Mehsana.

    Socially Team Latestly| Feb 22, 2024 01:37 PM IST

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Thursday, February 22, offered prayers at Valinath Dham temple in Gujarat. A video shared by news agency ANI shows the Indian Prime Minister offering prayers at Valinath Dham temple in Visnagar taluk of Gujarat's Mehsana. Earlier in the day, PM Narendra Modi held a roadshow in Mehsana. PM Narendra Modi To Visit Gujarat on February 22, To Gift Development Projects Worth Rs 44,000 Crore.

    PM Modi Offers Prayers in Gujarat

    (SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)

    Tags:
    Gujarat Mehsana Narendra Modi Valinath Dham Temple Visnagar taluka
    You might also like
    WPL 2024: Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana and Other Captains Pose With Trophy Ahead of New Season (Watch Video)
    Cricket

    WPL 2024: Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana and Other Captains Pose With Trophy Ahead of New Season (Watch Video)
    Tags:
    Gujarat Mehsana Narendra Modi Valinath Dham Temple Visnagar taluka
    You might also like
    WPL 2024: Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana and Other Captains Pose With Trophy Ahead of New Season (Watch Video)
    Cricket

    WPL 2024: Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana and Other Captains Pose With Trophy Ahead of New Season (Watch Video)
    Gujarat Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts After Tanker Overturns on Ahmedabad-Mumbai National Highway in Valsad, Fire Tenders Reach at Spot (Watch Video)
    News

    Gujarat Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts After Tanker Overturns on Ahmedabad-Mumbai National Highway in Valsad, Fire Tenders Reach at Spot (Watch Video)
    Raisina Dialogue 2024: ‘India is Great Power on World Stage, Crucial Ally in Pursuit of Peace and Security’ Says Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis (Watch Video)
    News

    Raisina Dialogue 2024: ‘India is Great Power on World Stage, Crucial Ally in Pursuit of Peace and Security’ Says Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis (Watch Video)
    Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana And Other Skippers Arrive in Bengaluru for Captains' Meet Ahead of WPL 2024 Opening Ceremony (See Pics)
    Cricket

    Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana And Other Skippers Arrive in Bengaluru for Captains' Meet Ahead of WPL 2024 Opening Ceremony (See Pics)
    News

    Gujarat Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts After Tanker Overturns on Ahmedabad-Mumbai National Highway in Valsad, Fire Tenders Reach at Spot (Watch Video)
    Raisina Dialogue 2024: ‘India is Great Power on World Stage, Crucial Ally in Pursuit of Peace and Security’ Says Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis (Watch Video)
    News

    Raisina Dialogue 2024: ‘India is Great Power on World Stage, Crucial Ally in Pursuit of Peace and Security’ Says Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis (Watch Video)
    Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana And Other Skippers Arrive in Bengaluru for Captains' Meet Ahead of WPL 2024 Opening Ceremony (See Pics)
    Cricket

    Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana And Other Skippers Arrive in Bengaluru for Captains' Meet Ahead of WPL 2024 Opening Ceremony (See Pics)
    Google Trends Google Trends
    Inter Miami vs Real Salt Lake
    200K+ searches
    Inter Miami
    100K+ searches
    Napoli vs Barcelona
    100K+ searches
    Liverpool vs Luton Town
    50K+ searches
    Porto vs Arsenal
    50K+ searches
    Today's Trends
    • INR
    • USD
    • EUR
    View all
    City Petrol Diesel
    New Delhi 96.72 89.62
    Kolkata 106.03 92.76
    Mumbai 106.31 94.27
    Chennai 102.74 94.33
    View all
    Currency Price Change

    Editor's Choice

    Trending Topics
    Coronavirus Live Map India Google TrendsCryptocurrencyNarendra ModiRepublic Day 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Virat KohliRam Mandir AyodhyaOmicronRahul GandhiLionel MessiAadhaar Card

    Manoj Jarange Patil Removes IV From His Arm, Demands Implementation of ‘Sage Soyare’ As Maharashtra Assembly Passes Maratha Reservation Bill
    Google Trends Google Trends
    Inter Miami vs Real Salt Lake
    200K+ searches
    Inter Miami
    100K+ searches
    Napoli vs Barcelona
    100K+ searches
    Liverpool vs Luton Town
    50K+ searches
    Porto vs Arsenal
    50K+ searches
    Today's Trends
    • INR
    • USD
    • EUR
    View all
    City Petrol Diesel
    New Delhi 96.72 89.62
    Kolkata 106.03 92.76
    Mumbai 106.31 94.27
    Chennai 102.74 94.33
    View all
    Currency Price Change

    Editor's Choice

    Trending Topics
    Coronavirus Live Map India Google TrendsCryptocurrencyNarendra ModiRepublic Day 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Virat KohliRam Mandir AyodhyaOmicronRahul GandhiLionel MessiAadhaar CardRohit Sharma