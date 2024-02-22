Gujarat: PM Narendra Modi Offers Prayers at Valinath Dham Temple in Mehsana (Watch Video)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Thursday, February 22, offered prayers at Valinath Dham temple in Gujarat. A video shared by news agency ANI shows the Indian Prime Minister offering prayers at Valinath Dham temple in Visnagar taluk of Gujarat's Mehsana. Earlier in the day, PM Narendra Modi held a roadshow in Mehsana. PM Narendra Modi To Visit Gujarat on February 22, To Gift Development Projects Worth Rs 44,000 Crore.

PM Modi Offers Prayers in Gujarat

#WATCH | Gujarat | Prime Minister Narendra Modi offers prayers at Valinath Dham temple in Visnagar taluk of Mehsana. pic.twitter.com/Go5sqpGzlG — ANI (@ANI) February 22, 2024

