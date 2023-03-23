In a shocking development, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was on Thursday pronounced guilty by Surat District Court in the 2019 defamation case. During the 2019 Lok Sabha election campaigning in Karnataka, he said, "how come all the thieves have Modi as a common surname?" BJP MLA and former Gujarat minister Purnesh Modi lodged an FIR against him. He has been penalised with two years of imprisonment in the criminal defamation case.

Rahul Gandhi Found Guilty by Surat District Court in Criminal Defamation Case Over Alleged ‘Modi Surname’ Remark.

Gujarat: Surat District Court sentenced Congress MP Rahul Gandhi to two years of imprisonment in the criminal defamation case filed against him over his alleged 'Modi surname' remark pic.twitter.com/08rn8IpD4y — DD News (@DDNewslive) March 23, 2023

Two Years of Imprisonment For Rahul Gandhi

Gujarat | Surat District Court sentenced Congress MP Rahul Gandhi to two years of imprisonment in the criminal defamation case filed against him over his alleged 'Modi surname' remark. He was later granted bail by the court. https://t.co/qmGNBIMTaF — ANI (@ANI) March 23, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)