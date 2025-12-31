Ahead of New Year’s Eve, Surat Police have issued a strict warning to OYO hotels in the city, directing them not to allot rooms to anyone below 18 years of age on December 31. The police have also instructed hotel operators to maintain a proper register, recording the names and mobile numbers of all guests checking in. Authorities said the move is aimed at preventing unlawful activities and ensuring public safety during New Year’s Eve celebrations. Hotel owners have been cautioned that failure to comply with the directives will invite serious legal consequences and strict action under relevant laws. New Year's Eve 2025: Chandigarh Traffic Police Issue Security Advisory for New Year 2026 Celebrations Today, December 31; Check Details.

Surat Police Issue Strict New Year’s Eve Warning to OYO Hotels

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kem Cho Surat (@kemchhosurat)

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Instagram Account of kemchhosurat), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

