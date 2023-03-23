Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has been found guilty by a Surat district court on Thursday in a criminal defamation case over his alleged ‘Modi Surname’ remark during the2019 Lok Sabha election. Rahul Gandhi at a rally in Karnataka's Kolar wondered how come "all thieves have Modi as the common surname.” Rahul Gandhi Says ‘I Haven’t Spoken Against India, Will Speak in House if Allowed’ (Watch Video).

Rahul Gandhi Convicted

Gujarat | Surat District Court holds Congress MP Rahul Gandhi guilty in the criminal defamation case filed against him over his alleged 'Modi surname' remark. pic.twitter.com/VXdrvFAjyK — ANI (@ANI) March 23, 2023

