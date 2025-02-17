Gyanesh Kumar has been appointed as the new Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) of India, the Law Ministry announced on Monday. His appointment follows a meeting of the selection committee, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and including Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi. The committee convened in Delhi to finalise the successor of outgoing CEC Rajiv Kumar, who retires on Tuesday upon reaching the age of 65. Gyanesh Kumar, a seasoned bureaucrat, is expected to oversee key electoral processes, including upcoming elections, ensuring the smooth functioning of India’s democratic framework. PM Narendra Modi Led 3-Member Panel Meets To Select New CEC As Rajiv Kumar Set To Retire on February 18.

Gyanesh Kumar is New CEC

Gyanesh Kumar, Election Commissioner, is the new Chief Election Commissioner of India, with effect from 19th February 2025. pic.twitter.com/QGTsz2dPRQ — ANI (@ANI) February 17, 2025

