A wedding celebration in the Sandila area of Hardoi took a reckless turn when members of the procession blatantly violated traffic rules near the police outpost at the Hardoi bus stand. The incident, which was caught on camera, showed individuals dancing on the roof of a moving Scorpio SUV, creating a hazardous situation on the road. The reckless behaviour not only disrupted traffic but also posed a significant risk to public safety. Authorities have taken cognizance of the matter and directed the Sandila police station in charge to investigate the incident and take necessary action against those involved. Local residents have raised concerns over such unruly celebrations, urging strict enforcement of traffic laws to prevent similar occurrences in the future. Hardoi Shocker: Traumatised After Being Beaten by Cop, Man Dies by Suicide in UP; Probe Ordered After Video Goes Viral.

Guests Stand and Dance on Moving SUV During Wedding Procession

संदर्भित प्रकरण में प्रभारी निरीक्षक संडीला को प्रकरण की जांच कर आवश्यक कार्यवाही हेतु निर्देशित किया गया है। — Hardoi Police (@hardoipolice) February 23, 2025

