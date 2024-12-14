In Uttar Pradesh’s Hardoi district, a man allegedly died by suicide following police brutality linked to a land dispute. A viral video shows police officers beating Praveen, a resident of Umaroli village, before dragging him into their vehicle. The incident reportedly occurred on October 10, while Praveen died on November 13 due to alleged harassment by police and opposition parties in the dispute. Praveen’s wife, Neerja Devi, claimed that he was traumatised by the beating and constant threats. She filed a complaint with SP Neeraj Jadaun, seeking justice. Acting on the viral video and her plea, the SP ordered an investigation under ASP Martand Singh, assuring strict action against those responsible. Preliminary investigations reveal a land ownership conflict between two parties. The video was recorded during a police intervention in the dispute. Authorities have assured a fair probe and promised justice for the deceased’s family. Chain Snatching Caught on Camera in Hardoi: Miscreant Poses for Help, Snatches Gold Chain From Retired Teacher in Uttar Pradesh; CCTV Footage Surfaces.

Man Dies by Suicide in Hardoi

