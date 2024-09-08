Ahead of the 2024 Haryana Assembly elections, the Congress party has released its second list of nine candidates for the upcoming Vidhan Sabha polls. This follows the earlier release of a first batch of candidates, reflecting the party's preparations for a crucial electoral battle in the state. With the elections approaching, Congress continues to finalise its lineup in key constituencies, hoping to secure victories and challenge the ruling BJP in the state. Haryana Assembly Elections 2024: Congress Announces Candidates List for Upcoming Vidhan Sabha Polls; Bhupender Singh Hooda To Contest From Garhi, Vinesh Phogat Fielded From Julana, Check Names Here .

Haryana Assembly Elections 2024

