A major fire erupted Sunday afternoon in a slum cluster located on Konsiwas Road in Rewari, Haryana, causing significant property damage and panic in the area. Local authorities confirmed that multiple fire tenders were immediately dispatched to the scene to contain the blaze. While firefighting operations remain underway, thick plumes of smoke can be seen from several kilometers away, highlighting the intensity of the inferno. Preliminary reports indicate that the fire spread rapidly due to the presence of combustible scrap materials and temporary structures. Police personnel have cordoned off the area to facilitate the movement of emergency vehicles. As of now, no casualties have been officially reported, and the cause of the fire is yet to be determined. Navi Mumbai Fire: Massive Blaze Engulfs Cargo Warehouse at Gavhan Phata Near JNPA, No Casualties Reported (Watch Video).

Fire Breaks Out at Rewari Slums; Firefighting Operations Underway

#WATCH | Haryana: A massive fire breaks out in slums at Konsiwas Road in Rewari. Fire tenders rushed to the spot. Firefighting operations are underway. pic.twitter.com/KCTdPFmomm — ANI (@ANI) April 19, 2026

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