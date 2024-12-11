A massive fire broke out in Haryana today, December 11. According to news agency ANI, the blaze erupted at Saraswati Enclave after an AC compressor exploded in Haryana's Gurugram. A video of the blaze has also gone viral on social media. In the viral clip, the Saraswati Enclave building can be seen engulfed in flames after the AC compressor explodes. Gurugram Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts in Residential Building in Krishna Nagar Colony, 12 Rescued (Watch Video).

AC Compressor Explosion Causes Massive Fire in Gurugram

#WATCH | A fire breaks out in Saraswati Enclave due to an AC compressor explosion in Haryana's Gurugram. (Source - Fire Department) pic.twitter.com/MUi8A8LFEK — ANI (@ANI) December 11, 2024

