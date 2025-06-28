A shocking incident from Haryana’s Rewari city has raised serious concerns over stray cattle menace. In Sector-4, a stray cow attacked a youth named Anshul who was heading to a nearby park on his bike. The cow chased and knocked him down, then trampled him for nearly five minutes in a vacant plot. CCTV footage captured the entire incident. Locals rushed to help but the aggressive cow chased them too. Anshul was admitted to a private hospital and later discharged. Residents say such attacks are increasing despite civic claims of rounding up 1,300 stray cattle in four months. Authorities have now vowed strict action against negligent cattle owners and officials responsible for lax enforcement. Cow Attack in Nashik: 2 Stray Cattle Trample Elderly Man to Death in Maharashtra, Disturbing Video Surfaces.

Cow Attack in Rewari

The terror of stray animals is increasing in #Rewari, #Haryana. Here in Sector 4, a cow attacked a young man named Anshul Beniwal. CCTV footage of this incident has surfaced. pic.twitter.com/b3Id0jblMA — Siraj Noorani (@sirajnoorani) June 28, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)